Royal Bank of Canada Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.91. 446,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$17.19 and a 52 week high of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.