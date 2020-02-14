Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.09. 284,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nice by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

