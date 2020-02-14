Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 887,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. 633,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

