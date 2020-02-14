Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.