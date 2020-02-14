Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.30 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.96 billion.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE RY opened at C$108.31 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$97.30 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.86, for a total transaction of C$898,932.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,311.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.