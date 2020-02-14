Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.60 ($3.51).

LON RBS opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.22. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

