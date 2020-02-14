Royce & Associates LP Acquires 125,407 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,407 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.95% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 195,524 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 200,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

