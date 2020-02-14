Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.98% of Ameresco worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $576,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,277 shares of company stock worth $4,251,071. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 125,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

