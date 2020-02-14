Royce & Associates LP Buys 98,926 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,926 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of Assured Guaranty worth $23,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

AGO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,363. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.55 per share, for a total transaction of $620,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 392,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,069,954.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $424,459.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 477,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,371.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,411. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.