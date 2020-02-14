Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 10.94% of Hooker Furniture worth $33,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth $4,174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth $2,829,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 19.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hooker Furniture stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.52. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.