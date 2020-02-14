Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.64% of Winnebago Industries worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,058,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,259,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 21,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

