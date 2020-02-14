Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.88% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.13. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

