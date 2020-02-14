Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.00% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,858,000 after buying an additional 78,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $22,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,761,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,657. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.