Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,257 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,357. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

