Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.48% of Helmerich & Payne worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

HP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 149,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,731. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.