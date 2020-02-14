Royce & Associates LP Has $25.16 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,869 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of Webster Financial worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 15,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.