Royce & Associates LP Has $31.61 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.27% of Dorman Products worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 5,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,498. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

Several research firms have commented on DORM. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

