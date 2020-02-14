Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386,987 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.30% of Alamos Gold worth $30,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 64.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 862,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,123,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 274,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.09.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.