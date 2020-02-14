Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,002 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 462,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 251,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $27.97. 381,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.