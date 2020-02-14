Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of WSFS Financial worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 507,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,031. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

