Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.94% of Allegiant Travel worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $10,892,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.60. 6,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

