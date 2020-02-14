Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.36% of Erie Indemnity worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.58. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,453. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 70.05%.

ERIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

