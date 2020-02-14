Royce & Associates LP Purchases 73,877 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.80% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $3,562,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 363,258 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 191.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRST shares. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

