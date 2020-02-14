Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.05% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

