Royce & Associates LP Sells 153,058 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,058 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 8.34% of Northwest Pipe worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,052. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

