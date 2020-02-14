Royce & Associates LP Sells 17,355 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 8.88% of Preformed Line Products worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

PLPC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970. The company has a market cap of $279.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

