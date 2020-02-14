Royce & Associates LP Sells 201,445 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,445 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.29% of FormFactor worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Sidoti started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,976 shares of company stock worth $2,010,052. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 500,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.