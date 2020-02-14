Royce & Associates LP Sells 204,368 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,368 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.07% of Ultra Clean worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,047. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,531.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

