Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,106 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.64% of RLI worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RLI by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $96.00. 6,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

