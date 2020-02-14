Royce & Associates LP Sells 242,266 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,266 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 8.10% of Insteel Industries worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 3,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of 220.42 and a beta of 1.66. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

