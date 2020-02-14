Royce & Associates LP Sells 59,665 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,665 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.11% of Inter Parfums worth $25,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. 3,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,902. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.