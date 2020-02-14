Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 197,606 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.54% of Dorian LPG worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.82. 24,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,637. Dorian LPG Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.