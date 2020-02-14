Rubies (RBIES) Tops One Day Volume of $270.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $60,843.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010317 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.