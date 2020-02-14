Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RUSHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12.

RUSHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

