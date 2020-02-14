Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

RUSHA stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

