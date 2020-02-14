Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$18.47 and a 52 week high of C$25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.15%.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

