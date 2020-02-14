Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $638.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.