Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 5,520.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,885 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ryder System by 313.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,268,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,638,000 after buying an additional 1,720,119 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,937,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,320,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,964,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.