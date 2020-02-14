Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 162,264 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 162,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $838,904.88. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,647 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $866,734.99.

On Thursday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,328 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $1,523,892.48.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $430,475.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,775,769.02.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,995,306.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 393,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,188. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0229 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

