Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 29,068 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

Shares of PHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 65,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,537. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 577,989 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

