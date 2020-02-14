Safe Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005672 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a market cap of $12.14 million and $123,739.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.01283222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00224707 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

