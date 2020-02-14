Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 115,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

Get Safehold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 229,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,886,922. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.