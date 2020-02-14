Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.27. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

