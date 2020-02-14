SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $8.18 on Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $11,774.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00079656 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049174 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,363.55 or 1.00874767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000677 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000424 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.