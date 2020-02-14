Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,366 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.99. 631,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

