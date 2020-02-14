Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

MDY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $382.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,331. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $328.72 and a 52-week high of $383.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

