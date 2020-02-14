Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. 471,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,246. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.