Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $40,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. 105,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,521. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

