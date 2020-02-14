Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,560.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.25. 1,567,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

