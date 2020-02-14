Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.75. 1,296,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $125.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

